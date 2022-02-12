Report: WWE Offers Deal To Rok-C

WWE has reportedly offered a contract to former ROH Women’s World Champion Rok-C.

We noted back in mid-January how WWE had strong interest in Rok-C after she performed well at the December WWE Performance Center tryouts. It was noted then that there was a significant push within WWE to get Rok-C signed to a contract, and that was before her performance at the tryouts.

In an update, F4Wonline.com reports that Rok-C took part in another recent WWE tryout camp, her second, and this time she was offered a contract.

The 20 year old Rok-C, real name Carla Gonzalez, began training in the ring at age 13, then at the age of 16 she moved on to the Reality of Wrestling school and promotion owned by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, where she is a one-time ROW Diamonds Division Champion. She made her pro debut in December 2018, and was trained by Booker, Daga, Gino Medina, Johnny Angel and George Benavides. Rok-C became the inaugural ROH Women’s World Champion back in September by defeating Miranda Alize in the finals of a tournament to crown the first-ever champion. She made eight successful title defenses before dropping the strap to AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo in a “Winner Takes All” match on Impact Wrestling last month. Rok-C then made her MLW debut at the recent Blood & Thunder tapings on January 21, going up against Miranda Gordy in a match that will air soon.

There’s no word on if Rok-C will accept the contract offer from WWE, but we will keep you updated. A new WWE Performance Center Class is scheduled to report later this month, so we should know more then.