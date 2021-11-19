Report: WWE Offers New Contract To Johnny Gargano

As reported before, Johnny Gargano’s WWE contract is set to expire on Friday, December 3.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Gargano has not signed as of now, but WWE is pushing very hard for him to stay with the company. Word now is that WWE officials have made a “very strong offer” for Gargano to remain with the company for a long time.

Gargano is currently involved in a NXT storyline with Dexter Lumis against Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. It’s rumored that they will be involved in the War Games match on 12/5.

