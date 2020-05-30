Report: WWE Officials Have High Hopes For Matt Riddle On Smackdown

As reported here before, WWE confirmed that Matt Riddle is joining the blue brand during tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX. As seen above, Kurt Angle introduced Riddle as the newest face of the company, leading to a pre-recorded promo from Riddle.

Riddle may be in for a major push on the main roster because company officials have “very” high hopes for him on Smackdown, according to WrestleVotes.

