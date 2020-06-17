Report: WWE PC TV Tapings Are A “Total Clown Show”

As we’ve noted, there’s been a lot of frustration at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando today after TV tapings began late while talent & employees waited on their test results from Tuesday’s COVID-19 testing. After today’s SmackDown taping for next Friday was canceled, WWE began to tape Main Event, 205 Live, next week’s RAW, and next week’s RAW Talk. They started to tape while some people were still waiting for their test results. One person working the tapings at the Performance Center described the day as a “full blown clusterfuck,” according to a new report from @Wrestlevotes. The source also said there was a lack of leadership, and that the company should be embarrassed.

“How can I put this nicely: a complete, unbelievable, lack of leadership, full blown CLUSTERFUCK. They should be embarrassed. Total clown show,” the source reportedly wrote back after being asked if things were a mess.