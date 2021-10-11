Report: WWE Planned A Split For AJ Styles & Omos

WWE reportedly had plans for a split of Omos & AJ Styles in the WWE Draft but the plan was nixed after people of power spoke up. @WrestleVotes filed the following report today-

“WWE had seriously considered breaking the pairing of AJ Styles & Omos during draft. To the point where that was the plan. Until people of power (including a main RAW talent) spoke up & expressed thoughts on how Omos isn’t quite ready for singles yet. And they actually listened.”

Styles & Omos will get their rematch from Randy Orton & Matte Riddle for the RAW Tag Team Championship at Crown Jewel on 10/21.