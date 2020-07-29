Report: WWE Planning 25th Anniversary Celebration For Stone Cold Steve Austin

Earlier this year, WWE held a 25th anniversary celebration for the WWE career of Triple H, with segments on WWE TV as well as an appearance from the Game to reflect on his career. According to Wrestlevotes, the company is planning to do something similar with Stone Cold Steve Austin. This will include a ‘slew of new merchandise’ as well as a live appearance whenever WWE is able to have an audience again.

