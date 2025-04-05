Report: WWE Planning Another Title Match For WrestleMania 41

The WrestleMania 41 card is quickly taking shape, with WWE officially locking in the main events for each night of the two-day spectacle at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Night 1 will be headlined by a blockbuster triple threat match featuring Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk, while Night 2 will see Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defend his title against John Cena, continuing a rivalry that has captured headlines throughout 2025.

While more matches are expected to be confirmed in the coming days, a new report suggests that a major multi-team match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships is also in the works.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is planning to have the Street Profits defend the SmackDown tag titles against multiple teams in what could be a show-stealing clash.

“The expectation is a multi-team [match] for the SmackDown tag titles with the Street Profits defending,” Meltzer wrote. “Possible if not probable teams are Pretty Deadly, Los Garzas, Motor City Machine Guns, and DIY.”

As of this writing, WWE has not officially announced the bout, but all signs point to it being finalized soon as part of the WrestleMania 41 weekend lineup.

With the tag team division heating up and the Road to WrestleMania reaching its final stretch, fans can expect more confirmations and surprises in the days ahead.