Report: WWE Planning Evolution 2 PLE For July 2025

The long-awaited return of WWE’s all-women’s premium live event, Evolution, may finally be happening.

According to Bodyslam.net and the PWN Discord, WWE is tentatively scheduled to host Evolution 2 on July 5, 2025, at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut. While plans are still subject to change, this marks the most concrete sign yet that the company is moving forward with a second edition of the groundbreaking event.

The first Evolution PLE took place in October 2018, featuring top women’s stars from WWE’s past and present. Despite calls for a follow-up, including from Ronda Rousey—who previously revealed that plans for a second event were scrapped—WWE has yet to revisit the concept.

Several WWE superstars, including Bayley, have openly advocated for another Evolution event, hoping to give women’s wrestling another major spotlight.

Stay tuned for official confirmation as WWE finalizes its 2025 schedule.