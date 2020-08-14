Report: WWE Planning Interactive Fan Experience For Amway Center

WWE reportedly has a new interactive experience planned for the Amway Center in Orlando when they begin a new “long term residency” at the arena with SummerSlam. WrestleVotes reported the following details today:

“As part of WWE’s new long term residency at the Amway Center, a new interactive experience will be introduced with over 2500 sq ft of LED boards, where fans will appear LIVE on the show, hosted by Superstars & Legends. Applications to appear on screen will open next week.”

We hope to have more details soon.