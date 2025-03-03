Report: WWE Plans Major Changes To WrestleMania 41 Card

The road to WrestleMania is rarely predictable, and this year is no different. Following the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, fans began speculating about the final WrestleMania card, drawing conclusions based on match results and ongoing storylines. However, those assumptions may be premature.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez issued a cautionary message to those who believe they have WrestleMania’s lineup figured out.

“I was told that when the Chamber show was over, there were a bunch of matches that seemed like—okay, we know what we’ve got for Mania…” he acknowledged, referencing the sense of clarity many felt after the event.

However, Alvarez warned that WWE has plenty of surprises in store.

“I was told that there are more twists and turns coming,” he revealed. “If you think you know the Mania card based on what happened at Elimination Chamber, there are going to be some changes.”

With seven weeks remaining until the biggest show of the year, WWE has ample time to shake things up, introducing new twists and reshaping existing storylines.

“There’s seven weeks left until Mania, so there’s a lot of things they can do,” Alvarez emphasized.

As always, the road to WrestleMania remains full of unpredictability.