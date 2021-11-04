Report: WWE Possibly Making Talent Cuts Today

There are rumored WWE releases in the works. It was just reported by @Wrestlevotes that WWE may be releasing a small number of talent today. It was described as another uneasy day at WWE HQ in Stamford, CT.

We noted earlier how there were said to be WWE HQ departures made on Wednesday, with one shocking departure confirmed as long-time WWE Senior Vice President of Creative Services Stan Stanski was let go after being with the company for almost 15 years.

Stay tuned for more on the possible WWE cuts.