Report: WWE PPV Planned For Following Week After SummerSlam

WWE has reportedly added a new pay-per-view to the 2020 schedule. While no announcement has been made, it was reported today by @Wrestlevotes that WWE has added the Payback pay-per-view to their schedule for this year.

It’s interesting to note that Payback 2020 is scheduled for August 30, which is just one week after the SummerSlam pay-per-view. Stay tuned for updates.