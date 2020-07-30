Report: WWE PPV Planned For Following Week After SummerSlam

WWE has reportedly added a new pay-per-view to the 2020 schedule. While no announcement has been made, it was reported today by @Wrestlevotes that WWE has added the Payback pay-per-view to their schedule for this year.
It’s interesting to note that Payback 2020 is scheduled for August 30, which is just one week after the SummerSlam pay-per-view. Stay tuned for updates.
For whatever reason, WWE has added an additional PPV to the schedule, ONE week after SummerSlam.
Payback will take place August 30th.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 30, 2020