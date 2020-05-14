Report: WWE Pulled Huge Storyline Plans Because Of CoronaVirus

WWE reportedly had a major storyline planned for this spring and summer, but things were nixed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Officials came up with a lengthy major storyline that was to unfold over the span of several weeks during the spring and summer of this year, according to @Wrestlevotes. It was noted that the storyline was to play out similar to how the Vince McMahon limousine explosion or the Nexus invasion debut did.

The storyline was put on hold due to COVID-19 forcing WWE to tape TV shows on closed sets with no fans. Crowd reactions play a major part when it comes to the direction of WWE’s matches and storylines, and this was key in the decision to put the storyline on hold. There’s no word yet on exactly what WWE had planned, or if they will move forward with the storyline when they are allowed to have normal shows with fans in attendance again. Stay tuned for updates.