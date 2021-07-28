Report: WWE Queen Of The Ring Tournament To End In Saudi Arabia

The finals of the first ever WWE Queen of the Ring tournament are reportedly taking place in Saudi Arabia.

Andrew Zarian of Mat Men reports that the women’s tournament finals will be held on WWE’s next show in Saudi Arabia this October.

It was reported earlier this week that WWE will return to Saudi Arabia on Thursday October 21st. It was previously reported that the Queen of the Ring tournament will begin on the October 8th SmackDown and the October 11th RAW.

WWE holding the finals of an all-women’s tournament in the Kingdom is a major deal. Due to local laws, female WWE Superstars were unable to travel with the company to the Kingdom to perform on their earlier events. WWE aired a promotional video that featured female Superstars at Greatest Royal Rumble 2018, and the Saudi General Sports Authority issued an apology for what they called “indecent material” airing at the show. WWE made some progress in the Kingdom at Crown Jewel 2018 when Renee Young did commentary, then again at Super ShowDown 2019. The first-ever women’s division match was to be held at Super ShowDown 2019, with Alexa Bliss vs. current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya, butt he match was nixed at the last minute by the Saudi government, despite Bliss and Natalya being in the country. WWE finally held a women’s match in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel 2019 with Natalya defeating Lacey Evans. Due to local policies, they were both forced to wear t-shirts with full-body suits instead of their normal in-ring gear, but WWE celebrated the history-making moment in a major way.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more details on the return to Saudi Arabia and the QOTR tournament.