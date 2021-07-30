Report: WWE Quietly Released Jeff Jarrett

WWE quietly released Jeff Jarrett back in April, according to a new report from WhatCulture.

It was noted that Jarrett has been reaching out to other promotions for bookings, but he is said to be under a non-compete with WWE, but there is no word on the length of that clause. If true, this would be interesting because WWE non-competes usually do not go for longer than 90 days, and even if Jarrett was released on April 30, the clause would have expired by now.

Jarrett, a member of the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame, was hired to work as a producer in January 2019. It was then reported in March 2019 that he had been promoted full-time to the creative team.