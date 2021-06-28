Report: WWE RAW Thunderdome Finale To Be Taped

WrestleVotes reports that the final RAW from the WWE ThunderDome will be taped. That will be the 7/12 episode, and it’s now been revealed that WWE will tape this episode the week before. The final live show from the ThunderDome will be the 7/9 SmackDown.
WWE will return to live crowds beginning on 7/16 with SmackDown in Houston, TX. The Money in the Bank PPV will be held that Sunday in Fort Worth, and RAW that Monday on 7/19 in Dallas.
Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest. Here is the full report from WrestleVotes-
Looks like WWE’s final live show inside the ThunderDome will be the Friday July 9th edition of SmackDown. The July 12th episode of RAW will be the final ThunderDome show, however, will be taped the week prior.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 28, 2021