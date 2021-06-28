Report: WWE RAW Thunderdome Finale To Be Taped

WrestleVotes reports that the final RAW from the WWE ThunderDome will be taped. That will be the 7/12 episode, and it’s now been revealed that WWE will tape this episode the week before. The final live show from the ThunderDome will be the 7/9 SmackDown.

WWE will return to live crowds beginning on 7/16 with SmackDown in Houston, TX. The Money in the Bank PPV will be held that Sunday in Fort Worth, and RAW that Monday on 7/19 in Dallas.

Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest. Here is the full report from WrestleVotes-