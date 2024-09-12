Report: WWE Re-Signed Jesse Ventura To Commentate Saturday Night’s Main Event

Could Jesse “The Body” Ventura be returning to his iconic role as a color-commentator for WWE?

That’s the word making the rounds.

Greg Gagne noted during the latest installment of his “Straight Talk” podcast with Magnum TA that Ventura was signed to serve as commentator for the four rumored WWE on NBC live specials, which start with a show in December, all rumored to be the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event.

“I mean, with what they’re paying those guys to come in, I think Jesse’s going to do the — they’re doing some NBC Saturday night shows, about four of them, they’re gonna use Jesse for that,” Gagne said.

