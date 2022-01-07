Report: WWE Releases Samoa Joe

WWE has reportedly released Samoa Joe.

It was revealed this evening by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful that Joe is no longer with the company. His departure appears to be another release in the major overhaul of WWE NXT and WWE Performance Center staff this week.

Joe had been working behind-the-scenes as a coach in NXT as of late, and helped out with recent tryout camps. There is no word yet on what Joe has planned for his future, or what kind of non-compete clause he is under, but we will keep you updated.