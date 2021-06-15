Report: WWE Returning To Saudi Arabia In The Fall

WWE is reportedly returning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the fall. It was reported by The Wrestling Club, which is a Twitter fan page based in the Middle East that has provided coverage of previous WWE events in the Kingdom, that the Saudi General Sport Authority’s Ministry of Sport has decided on November for the next WWE event. No specific date or venue was included with the report.

Furthermore, WWE sources report to PWInsider that the early expectation within the company is that they will finally return to Saudi Arabia in the fall, and that no date has been locked in yet. WWE is expected to run one event in the Kingdom before the end of this year.

WWE was forced to nix their second 2020 event and first 2021 event in the Kingdom due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Kingdom lifted some of their coronavirus restrictions back in late May, and media reports from the country note that they are serious about opening back up for concerts and sporting events. WWE has not ran the Kingdom since the Super ShowDown 2020 event was held in February 2020 at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh. @Wrestlevotes reported back in late April that multiple WWE sources were indicating that a return to Saudi Arabia was “very much on the table” before the end of 2021.