Report: WWE Sale Close To Being Finalized Ahead Of WrestleMania 39: Night 2

It looks like a WWE sale is coming.

CNBC is reporting that WWE is in “advanced talks” ahead of WrestleMania Goes Hollywood to be sold to The Endeavor Group, the parent-company of the UFC.

According to the report, a deal would see UFC and WWE merged into one publicly traded company. The deal could be announced as early as Monday.

Endeavor would own a majority stake, 51-percent of the company, while WWE shareholders would consist of 49-percent.

The deal would see WWE listed with an enterprise value of $9.3 billion.

Ari Emanuel who owns Endeavor, is expected to act as chief executive of both Endeavor and the new company while Vince McMahon is expected to be executive chairman.

We will keep you posted here at PWMania.com as updates continue to surface regarding a potential WWE sale.