Report: WWE Shot Down Storyline Idea For The New Day

WWE reportedly discussed but turned down an idea that would have seen Big E and Kofi Kingston work different brands, while Xavier Woods served as their manager and appeared on both shows. There’s no word on why the idea was shot down. @WrestleVotes reported the following today:
“Interesting idea that was discussed but turned down: Kofi Kingston would return to RAW, while Big E stays on SmackDown. Both remain part of New Day, including gear & music. Just on separate brands. Another twist: Xavier Woods would serve as a manager type appearing on both shows.”
Big E is currently in the middle of a singles push on SmackDown after Kofi was taken off TV with an ankle injury in July. Woods has been out of action since October 2019 with an Achilles tear.
