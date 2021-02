WWE has reportedly hired top indy wrestler Christian Casanova. He is set to be a part of the next WWE Performance Center Class.

WWE has had their eyes on the 7 year pro for a while now. Casanova currently holds the Limitless Wrestling Championship and has worked for EVOLVE, GCW, Beyond Wrestling, and others

WWE has reportedly resumed signing talents after laying off for a few months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

