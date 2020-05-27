Report: WWE Slowly Re-Building Live Event Schedule

WWE officials are reportedly working on plans to resume regular live event touring. It remains to be seen when WWE will be allowed to move forward with regular touring, but @Wrestlevotes reports that internally the company is slowly rebuilding their live event schedule.

It was noted that still nothing is expected to happen with fans attending events before July at least, but things are apparently happening behind-the-scenes so that the company will be ready when they are given permission to resume touring amid the coronavirus pandemic. There have been discussions about ticket sales for arena events moving forward, with social distancing guidelines remaining in place. It will be interesting to see how the COVID-19 outbreak changes the WWE live event model when touring resumes. As noted, there was talk of keeping the new new Plexiglas “shields” and taller ringside barriers used at this week’s RAW and that being the new norm for WWE live events. WWE will obviously be faced with several tricky obstacles and factors to deal with due to the pandemic.