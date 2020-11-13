Report: WWE SmackDown Script Being Re-Done

As noted, WWE opened Friday for the second week in a row with no official preview announced for SmackDown on FOX. There is still no preview for the show as of this writing, at around 1:15pm ET. In an update, Ringside News reports that the script for tonight’s SmackDown is still a long way from being completed.

It was noted that tonight’s script was being “completely re-done” but there’s no word on why. However, everything had to be changed or shuffled around. WWE producers were reportedly told to “stand by” in regards to tonight’s show. A member of the WWE creative team with knowledge of the situation noted that they were told to “be prepared to offer feedback on a new script.”