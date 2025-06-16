Report: WWE SmackDown To Remain Three Hours On USA Network

WWE SmackDown will continue airing as a three-hour broadcast on the USA Network for the foreseeable future, but according to the Wrestling Observer, WWE isn’t receiving any additional compensation for the extra hour.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that while WWE initially planned to return to the traditional two-hour format in June, USA Network opted to keep the third hour—not because of any new agreement or increased revenue, but simply due to viewership performance.

“For whatever reason, they made the call that it wasn’t worth it [to change it],” Meltzer explained.

Meltzer added that the network realized the third hour of SmackDown would draw significantly higher ratings than any alternative programming.

“I think they realized that hour three is going to do triple of anything that they’re going to put on in that show,” Meltzer continued. “SmackDown is so far and away the biggest show on that station.”

Co-host Bryan Alvarez asked the obvious question—“So clearly they must be being paid some new deal?”—to which Meltzer responded with a blunt “No.”

“They’re doing this for free? I’m suffering through this for charity?” Alvarez joked.

Meltzer elaborated that WWE likely signed a contract that gave USA Network the option to extend SmackDown’s runtime. Since no material change in finances was disclosed in shareholder meetings or investor calls, it’s highly unlikely WWE is making more money for the additional hour.

“We would have seen the difference in the money. So obviously, the money is not changed, because if it was, we’d have been told,” Meltzer noted.

Despite the lack of increased revenue, USA Network is apparently satisfied with the ratings performance and advertising return from the added hour. Unless a new program emerges with the potential to match or exceed the third hour’s numbers, SmackDown will remain a three-hour show.

