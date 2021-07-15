Report: WWE SmackDown Workers Excited For Tomorrow’s Show On The Road

The WWE SmackDown crew is said to be very excited as they begin setting up and doing pre-production for tomorrow’s live SmackDown from the Toyota Center in Houston.

This will be WWE’s return to touring following the coronavirus shutdown last year.

WrestleVotes filed the following report today-

Set up & pre production has begun in Houston on the verge of tomorrow nights SmackDown return and people are legitimately JUICED UP with excitement. Fun stuff. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 15, 2021

