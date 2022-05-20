Report: WWE To Address Sasha Banks And Naomi On SmackDown, Possible Suspension

As we’ve noted, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of Monday’s WWE RAW after reportedly being unhappy with creative plans.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that a WWE source stated that the company will likely address the status of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions on tonight’s SmackDown. It was also indicated that Banks and Naomi have been “suspended indefinitely.”

Banks and Naomi still are not at the arena for tonight’s SmackDown, and are not listed internally on the rundown sheets.

Stay tuned for more on Banks and Naomi.