Report: WWE To “Amp Up” Roman Reigns vs. John Cena Feud On SmackDown

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

The current plan for tonight’s WWE SmackDown is to “amp up” the SummerSlam rivalry between John Cena and Universal Champion Roman Reigns. WrestleVotes filed the following report this afternoon-

Cena did not appear on SmackDown last week but he was backstage. He appeared the week before last to officially sign the SummerSlam contract to wrestle Reigns.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for updates on tonight’s SmackDown from Tulsa.

