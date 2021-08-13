Report: WWE To “Amp Up” Roman Reigns vs. John Cena Feud On SmackDown

The current plan for tonight’s WWE SmackDown is to “amp up” the SummerSlam rivalry between John Cena and Universal Champion Roman Reigns. WrestleVotes filed the following report this afternoon-

Source in creative said an objective for tonight’s SmackDown was to really amp up the rivalry between Reigns & Cena. The match will sell itself on names alone, but some feel the build has been lackluster. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 13, 2021

Cena did not appear on SmackDown last week but he was backstage. He appeared the week before last to officially sign the SummerSlam contract to wrestle Reigns.

