Report: WWE To Bring Chelsea Green To Main Roster

Chelsea Green is reportedly headed to WWE SmackDown soon, according to Fightful Select.

There are plans for Green to debut on the main roster “imminently.” Green was actually brought up from WWE NXT back in May, but plans for her debut were put on the shelf when Paul Heyman lost his role as RAW Executive Director.

Tentative plans have Green debuting on the SmackDown brand as of this afternoon. However, seeing as how tonight’s SmackDown was not a finished product by then, it’s not a lock that she will debut on tonight’s show.