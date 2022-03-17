Report: WWE To Hold September UK PPV

WWE has reportedly confirmed Saturday 9/3 for the date of their long awaited Premium Live Event from the UK to be held at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. WrestleVotes filed the following report today-

Source states the long-awaited WWE United Kingdom PPV return will take place Saturday, September 3rd at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. That is the same weekend as AEW’s ‘All Out’ PPV. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 17, 2022

This date of Saturday, September 3 is interesting because the WWE schedule currently has Sunday, September 4 reserved with the location and name to be announced later, but it looks like plans have changed and they are going with that Saturday instead. This will be Labor Day Weekend in the United States.

The first weekend in September is expected to be the same weekend that AEW will host their 2022 All Out pay-per-view. AEW ran that Sunday in 2021 and Saturday in 2020/2019.

WWE was originally interested in Principality Stadium because it has a retractable roof, which would help with the unpredictable UK weather. The venue can hold up to 78,000 fans for a boxing or pro wrestling-style event. It was reported last fall that WWE also wanted to hold a Fan Fest event that weekend, and then a RAW TV taping the following Monday after the Premium Live Event. There is no word yet on where the RAW would be held.

