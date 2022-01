WWE officials are currently looking at rebranding the Elimination Chamber to the WrestleMania Chamber, according to Dave Meltzer on Twitter.

The name change is not official until it’s announced, but it is being considered.

There’s no word on if the name change has anything to do with WWE taking the Chamber structure to Saudi Arabia. As reported this week, WWE has plans to take the Elimination Chamber to Saudi on Saturday 2/19.

