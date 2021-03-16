Report: WWE Told Bobby Lashley He Could Wrestle Brock Lesnar When He Returned In 2018

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley was reportedly told he would get a match with Brock Lesnar when he returned to the company in 2018. The Lesnar vs. Lashley match has been something fans and wrestlers have wanted to see for a while now. It was noted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE officials told Lashley he would get the match with Lesnar when he returned to the company in 2018, but due to other feuds and plans changing, WWE has not got around to doing Lesnar vs. Lashley yet.

It remains to be seen if Lesnar will be brought back in time for WrestleMania 37 this year. Drew McIntyre vs. Lashley for the WWE Title has already been announced, but they could always add Lesnar to make it a Triple Threat.

Lesnar has not been seen since losing the WWE Title to McIntyre at WrestleMania 36.