Report: WWE Uses Same Flight Company From 2019 For Return To Saudi Arabia

WWE reportedly used the same airline from the 2019 travel debacle in Saudi Arabia to get back to the Kingdom this week for Super ShowDown.

As we covered last year, WWE’s trip to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel 2019 in the fall ended in controversy as some of the Superstars were held in the country for an additional 24 hours after WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, his inner circle and some top talents flew out on their own jets. There were all sorts of rumors and speculation on what led to the delays.

The WWE crew is currently traveling to Saudi Arabia for Thursday’s big event and @Wrestlevotes reports that the company is using Atlas Air once again, the same charter they used last year. This is interesting as WWE officials reportedly told talents last year that they would look into alternative charters for the next trip, instead of using Atlas Air, but that didn’t happen this week as the crew all boarded Atlas Air after RAW the other night.

It will be interesting to see if there are any issues coming out of Super ShowDown. The WWE crew will likely fly out of the Kingdom on Friday.