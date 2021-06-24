Report: WWE Wants Draft To Have A Big Feel This Year

WWE reportedly has a goal of making the Draft have a bigger feel this year, compared to previous years. There are also said to be big plans for after the Draft for talents who switch brands.

Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast reported the following today-

“Im seeing a few reports that WWE doesn’t have set plans for after the draft. I can tell you that report isn’t totally accurate. WWE has big plans for some who will be switching brands following SummerSlam. With that said… I have heard the goal is to give this year’s draft a bigger feel than the previous for all the reasons you imagine. You have a unique opportunity to hit the reset button on a lot of talent.”

The WWE Draft is scheduled to take place on the 8/30 RAW episode and the 9/3 SmackDown.

