Report: WWE Wants SummerSlam To Be Like WrestleMania

WWE is gearing up for the SummerSlam PPV in August and a new report from WrestleVotes says they want SummerSlam to be this year’s WrestleMania event. WrestleMania 37 had a limited crowd but SummerSlam will be held at full capacity. WrestleVotes reported the following today-

“After speaking to a few sources on the topic, I’ve learned that WWE is 100% attempting to make SummerSlam this year’s WrestleMania. “All resources will be tapped into” is how it was explained to me. I do believe they want Reigns v Cena to headline. Not sure if they’ve decided.”

SummerSlam is scheduled for Saturday 8/21 from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest.