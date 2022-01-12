Report: WWE Will Likely Want To Sign Wardlow

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

AEW star Wardlow reportedly has several admirers within WWE. WrestleVotes filed the following report today-

Wardlow signed with AEW in August 2019, and has been with The Pinnacle and MJF since then. He will wrestle CM Punk on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

