Report: WWE Will Likely Want To Sign Wardlow

AEW star Wardlow reportedly has several admirers within WWE. WrestleVotes filed the following report today-

With his biggest match to date happening later tonight, I can confirm, without hesitation, that WWE will be extremely interested in luring Wardlow away from AEW when his contract is due. There are several people within World Wrestling Entertainment that LOVE his potential. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 12, 2022

Wardlow signed with AEW in August 2019, and has been with The Pinnacle and MJF since then. He will wrestle CM Punk on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.