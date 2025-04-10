Report: WWE’s Money In The Bank Set For Intuit Dome In Los Angeles This June

WWE is reportedly finalizing plans to bring this year’s Money in the Bank Premium Live Event to Los Angeles, California, with the Intuit Dome set as the host venue.

Originally reported by WrestleVotes, WWE is targeting either the first or second weekend of June for the show, with current internal expectations pointing toward Friday, June 7th. The Intuit Dome, which recently hosted the January 6th Monday Night Raw Netflix premiere, is once again poised to be a marquee destination for WWE programming.

On a recent episode of SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Q&A, WrestleVotes confirmed the plans remain intact, with an official announcement expected in the coming weeks:

“It’s still happening, as we reported. I believe it’s June 7th from The Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. The announcement is coming at the end of the month. I get it’s cutting close, but it’s coming.”

Money in the Bank has long been one of WWE’s most exciting annual events, often setting the course for the year’s top championship storylines. With the June date looming, fans in the LA area can expect a high-stakes night filled with surprises—and briefcase dreams.