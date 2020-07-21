Report: wXw And Evolve Coming To The WWE Network

Indy wrestling content is reportedly coming to the WWE Network before the end of 2020. Wrestlevotes reported today that wXw and Evolve will be on the Network soon.

WWE recently purchased EVOLVE from WWN Live. Germany’s Westside Xtreme Wrestling promotion has had a working relationship with WWE since October 2018, which came out of wXw’s working relationship with WWN. wXw also has their own streaming platform that is similar to the WWE Network, called wXwNOW.