Report: Zelina Vega Returning To WWE

Zelina Vega was at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando today and is reportedly coming back to work for the company, according to Fightful Select. Vega was at the Performance Center for some sort of filming with the company.

Wrestling Inc. reportedly learned that Vega’s WWE return has been planned for a while now, before WrestleMania 37.

Vega was released from her WWE contract back on November 13 after issues with the company related to their edict on third party activity with sites such as Twitch.

