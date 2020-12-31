Report: Zicky Dice Angling For A Job With AEW

Zicky Dice is reportedly hoping for a spot with AEW, according to Fightful Select. As reported before, the former NWA Television Champion will become a free agent beginning Friday of this week as his contract is expiring.

There’s been a lot of speculation on where Dice is headed, but despite training with multiple WWE Superstars and spending time with Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champion Doc Gallows of late, word now is that Dice is actually “angling” to get into AEW.

There’s no word on what level of interest AEW has in Dice, but it’s rumored that he has at least some interest from the top promotions – AEW, WWE, Impact.