Report: Zoey Stark To Have Surgery Shortly

WWE NXT Superstar Zoey Stark is scheduled to go under the knife soon.

As noted, WWE did an injury angle on this week’s NXT episode where Stark was seen down in the locker room after an attack by new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction. It was later noted on commentary that Stark was taken to a local medical facility, and that WWE would be making an update on her health later in the week.

In an update, Stark is reportedly suffering from a knee surgery, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. She is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair the injury shortly. The injury angle done on NXT this week was done to explain her absence.

