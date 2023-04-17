Reported Reason Why Becky Lynch Said She Won’t Be Appearing On WWE RAW Tonight

Becky Lynch announced that she would not be appearing on tonight’s WWE RAW. This has sparked speculation about whether this was a storyline or if something was going on behind the scenes.

The former RAW Women’s Champion also deleted all WWE-related tweets from her account.

Lynch and Trish Stratus lost the Women’s Tag Team Titles to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez a week ago on RAW. Lynch was attacked after the match by Stratus, who turned heel to set up their reported SummerSlam match.

Lynch will not be appearing on the show due to an injury, according to WRKD Wrestling. The news was also reported by the Reddit insider kerrmit 125.

WRKD Wrestling wrote, “The reason for Becky Lynch’s absence from tonight’s #WWERaw is that she is currently dealing with a minor injury. This will also serve as a cover to play into the betrayal she feels from last week’s angle with Trish Stratus.”

You can check out Lynch’s post below: