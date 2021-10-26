Reported Reason Why MSK Are Getting Booed By WWE NXT Fans

WWE NXT tag team champions MSK have been getting booed by some fans during recent episodes of WWE NXT 2.0. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on fans are booing them due to the parents of “superfan” Izzy:

“I got a couple of versions of [the story] but the version going around is basically correct. I think the short version of it rather than go into big details of people say in line is that there are people there, including the parents of Izzy, who are mad because in 2018 Zachary Wentz before he was Nash Carter when he was an independent wrestler and others including Lance Storm and Chealsea Green made comments that were negative about Izzy taking a chokeslam at an independent show when she was 13 years old… so [Carter] shows up at NXT and her parents start the crowd to go against him and they got a lot of friends and everyone knows everyone. There’s like 200 people there and they’re pretty much all invited and it’s the same people every week…”

Trent Osborne of Bodyslam.net, who first broke the story, wrote the following:

“I not only can confirm that this rumor has been floating around the NXT community since at least February, but that numerous sources close to the situation have told me that it is true.

Sources say the parents, along with a contingent of fans they convinced to join them in the negative reaction to MSK, were asked to move away from the hard-camera side of the arena due to the group visibly booing the team on-screen.”