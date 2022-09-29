Reportedly “Nothing to the Rumors” Regarding Kevin Dunn Leaving WWE

Following the resignation of Vince McMahon, there has been much speculation on the internet concerning Dunn’s future with WWE. On Thursday morning, a Twitter user claimed that WWE executive producer Kevin Dunn had been fired. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, on the other hand, dismissed the claim.

Johnson said, “For the many who have asked about the status of Kevin Dunn and WWE, there is nothing to the rumors making the rounds on Twitter and elsewhere that he has left WWE. Dunn’s status is 100% unchanged with the company and anyone who is claiming otherwise is 100,000% incorrect in their claims.”

Dunn appears to be staying with WWE for the time being, despite the fact that Stephanie McMahon and Dunn apparently do not get along.