Reporter Asks Tony Khan About Daniel Bryan/CM Punk Rumors

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with Joseph Staszewski and was asked if he’s signed CM Punk and Daniel Bryan to the company.

He responded, “I have no comment on those, but those are good questions but I can’t comment on those.”

Khan was then asked, hypothetically, what it would mean for a wrestling company, other than WWE, to add names like Bryan and Punk at the same time, what would that do, and what that would say to the world.

He responded, “I can’t comment on those two guys, but I think there are certainly a lot of exciting rumors right now.”

