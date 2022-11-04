Restrictions in Place for the Match Between Shinsuke Nakamura and The Great Muta

As PWMania.com previously reported, Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced that WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura will face the Great Muta on New Year’s Day at their The New Year 2023 event from Nippon Budokan.

Many people were surprised to see the match booked because WWE usually does not allow talent to work for other promotions unless a deal is reached. Before booking the match, Pro Wrestling NOAH contacted AEW.

The booking of the match was described by Nakamura as a “miracle,” and he revealed that there was pushback from WWE during initial discussions, but a deal was reached.

Dave Meltzer reported in the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, “there are restrictions made regarding NOAH promoting the event outside Japan and in English.”

According to the report, NOAH is allowed to use Nakamuara’s name in the promo video, match graphic, and press release, but, “there are other restrictions in place, including not being allowed to mention WWE anywhere else.”

The match is part of Keiji Mutoh’s retirement tour.