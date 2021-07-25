Results and Video Highlights From WWE’s First Live Show Since The Pandemic Started

WWE held a Supershow live event on Saturday July 24th 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. This was the company’s first house show since the Covid-19 pandemic started. Here are the results:

* Natalya and Tamina defeated Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

* Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus in a non-title match. McIntyre was attacked by Jinder Mahal beforehand.

* Bianca Belair defeated Carmella.

* Bobby Lashley defeated Kofi Kingston.

* Matt Riddle defeated AJ Styles.

* Nikki ASH defeated Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley a triple threat match.

* John Cena and The Mysterios defeated Roman Reigns and The Usos.