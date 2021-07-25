Results and Video Highlights From WWE’s First Live Show Since The Pandemic Started

WWE held a Supershow live event on Saturday July 24th 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. This was the company’s first house show since the Covid-19 pandemic started. Here are the results:
* Natalya and Tamina defeated Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.
* Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus in a non-title match. McIntyre was attacked by Jinder Mahal beforehand.
* Bianca Belair defeated Carmella.
* Bobby Lashley defeated Kofi Kingston.
* Matt Riddle defeated AJ Styles.
* Nikki ASH defeated Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley a triple threat match.
* John Cena and The Mysterios defeated Roman Reigns and The Usos.
For the Demon Diva @NYCDemonD1va #WWEPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/uHzbyQQBHf
— Wrestle Rumble (@WrestleRumble) July 25, 2021
That crowd for Cena though! #WWEPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/rdvqMkjyXX
— Steve Bridge (@ScubaSteveO1987) July 25, 2021
End of #WWEPITTSBURGH main event. #WWE pic.twitter.com/bYrJCqzhlK
— John Clark (@johnrclark12) July 25, 2021