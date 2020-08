At the end of this week’s edition of WWE Smackdown, the mystery group known as RETRIBUTION hijacked the show. They attacked the PC trainees, tipped over the announce table, spray painted the ringside area, and tore up the ring with a chainsaw.

We have no words for what we just witnessed. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/8IMLqaZfzw — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 8, 2020