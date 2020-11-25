RETRIBUTION, Jeff Hardy And More Appearing On WWE Main Event This Week

RETRIBUTION has not been seen on WWE RAW since their November 16 eight-man tag team win over Braun Strowman, Keith Lee, Riddle and Sheamus, but they will appear on this week’s WWE Main Event episode. This week’s Main Event episode will see John Morrison and The Miz welcome RETRIBUTION (Mustafa Ali, T-BAR, Mace, Slapjack, Reckoning) to the ring for another must-see edition of MizTV. The segment also features The Gobbledy Gooker.

The only match taped for this week’s Main Event episode was Jeff Hardy vs. Ricochet. The Hardy vs. Ricochet match will see the feud between Elias and Hardy continue as Elias performed a concert on the stage throughout the entire bout. It was believed by some that the Elias vs. Hardy feud may have ended when Hardy won a “Guitar on a Pole” match during the November 2 RAW show.

As noted earlier today at this link, the Ricochet vs. Ali feud has continued on Twitter. That back & forth may have been done to set up the Main Event angle.

WWE Main Event will be available to watch tomorrow on Hulu. You can see a few shots from this week’s show below, which came from Monday’s pre-RAW ThunderDome viewing: