Retribution Members Make Their First Posts On New Twitter Handles

RETRIBUTION members Mace (Dio Maddin), T-BAR (Dominik Dijakovic) and Slapjack (believed to be Shane Thorne) are now on Twitter.

T-BAR can be found at @TBARRetribution, Mace can be found at @RETRIBUTIONMACE and Slapjack is at @SlapJackRTRBTN. There’s no word yet on the ring names or the Twitter accounts for the other core members – Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez.

It’s interesting to note that the previous accounts used by Dijakovic and Thorne are no longer active. Below are the first tweets from T-BAR, Mace and Slapjack: