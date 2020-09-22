Retribution Members Make Their First Posts On New Twitter Handles

RETRIBUTION members Mace (Dio Maddin), T-BAR (Dominik Dijakovic) and Slapjack (believed to be Shane Thorne) are now on Twitter.
T-BAR can be found at @TBARRetribution, Mace can be found at @RETRIBUTIONMACE and Slapjack is at @SlapJackRTRBTN. There’s no word yet on the ring names or the Twitter accounts for the other core members – Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez.
It’s interesting to note that the previous accounts used by Dijakovic and Thorne are no longer active. Below are the first tweets from T-BAR, Mace and Slapjack:
T̴H̸AT ̀E͘RA H̷AS͡ ̀PAS̸SED͡.̷
͘N̨OT̸H͞IN̸G͠ T͞H̨A̡T̀ ͢B̕EL҉ONGÈD̛ ͡T҉O ͟IT͞ E̶XI͞STS͏ ̡ANY͝M͘ORE.͏ ͡
— M̭̦̥͖̞̟̯̹A̲̮͎͚ͅC͇̞̹͕͎̪̟̜̱͈E̹̭͎̗̣̱̤̯̠̮̮̤̪̘͓ͅ (@RETRIBUTIONMACE) September 22, 2020
WE ARE RETRIBUTION pic.twitter.com/BE96waeCA7
— T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) September 22, 2020
— SLAPJACK (@SlapJackRTRBTN) September 22, 2020